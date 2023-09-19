How One Phone Call Changed Weitz's Life

CLEMSON — When Dabo Swinney learned Jonathan Weitz was enrolled in Clemson’s masters program, he did not hesitate to pick up the phone and call his former placekicker.

Swinney confirmed during his weekly press conference Tuesday that Weitz is back on campus and will be the Tigers’ field goal kicker when they host No. 4 Florida State Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

“We went to the bullpen and called him off the beach,” Swinney said.

Last Saturday, Weitz was watching Clemson beat FAU on television from his home in Charleston, S.C. On Sunday he was in his car headed back to the Upstate to be the Tigers’ new kicker.

On Sunday, Swinney said he was very close to making a change at place kicker after Robert Gunn struggled with his field goals against FAU. The redshirt freshman missed a 31-yard kick and a PAT in the first quarter. He also had two kicks blocked at Duke to start the season.

Through the first three games, Gunn is just 1-for-4 with the one make being a 23-yard kick against Charleston Southern. He is 14-of-15 on PATs.

Swinney continued that Gunn is one of the more talented kickers he has seen, but he feels taking a step back will be beneficial to his young kicker.

“Honestly, we just needed a little bit of maturity there. I guess that would be the right word,” Swinney said. “I have not lost any confidence in Robert Gunn at all.

“He is just a young player, a freshman, that has to kind of work himself through it all. His kickoffs are amazing. He has been unbelievable there, but he has just been in a little bit of a funk. It really started in the Duke game. He was amazing all fall camp.

“Everyone thinks they can do it and it is easy. This is a great kid who really cares a lot, but sometimes you just need to catch your breath.”

Once Swinney found out about Weitz, Swinney quickly picked up the phone and gave him a call.

“He was pretty shocked to get a call from me on Sunday,” Swinney said.

Weitz was a walk-on from 2019-2022 who attempted three extra points during his time at Clemson and made all three. He also had a 56.0-yard average on 10 career kickoffs.

“It is either going to be a great story or it is going to be terrible. It is not going to be anything in between,” Swinney said jokingly. “He’s got a boss up in New York probably pissed off at me.”

The product of Porter-Gaud School appeared in seven games during his Clemson career, including last year’s Senior Day when he scored the Tigers’ final point against Miami.

“He is not just a guy off the street. He is right now, but he was in our program for four years,” Swinney said. “He was the backup the last two years. He was a good backup, but we just happened to have BT Potter.”

Weitz will be Clemson’s kicker for short to mid-range kicks, while Gunn will be the Tigers’ long field goal kicker and will still handle all the kickoff duties. All of Gunn’s kickoffs this season have been touchbacks with the exception of one.

