Klubnik Feeling a 'Lot of Joy' After Successful Saturday vs. FAU

CLEMSON – Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik spoke to the media on Monday, recapping last Saturday’s win over Florida Atlantic and previewing this Saturday’s matchup against Florida State at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (2-1, 0-1 ACC) and fourth-ranked Seminoles (3-0, 1-0) will square off at 12 p.m. on ABC.

–When asked about the game last Saturday and what he thought of the Tigers’ performance overall, Klubnik said he had a “lot of joy.” “It was really fun. We got rolling early, which was really exciting. I felt really comfortable out there.”

–Ever since the Tigers suffered a season-opening loss at Duke on Labor Day night, a momentum shift has occurred, and clearly this shift has been working in their favor. When asked what has changed over the past two weeks and how they have turned their season around, Klubnik attributed the success to spreading the ball around. Whether it is to the running backs like Will Shipley and Phil Mafah or the receivers, Klubnik said they are getting the ball to a variety of people “in an efficient and effective manner.” He also noted that it all starts with the offensive line, and the unit’s consistency on every down is able to take a lot of the stress off of Klubnik.

–One key piece that head coach Dabo Swinney honed in on this past weekend was Klubnik using his legs on early downs. When asked how that opens things up for the offense, Klubnik said it makes a huge difference. “I’m going to go through my progressions, and if I see a window, I’ll take off and get 6 or 7 [yards]. It definitely helps to get things rolling and keeps drives going.”

–Looking forward to this weekend, Klubnik and the rest of the Tigers know that the odds are stacked against them, but they are not shying away from the challenge. Klubnik praised the Seminoles’ defense, as well as their starting quarterback, Jordan Travis.

