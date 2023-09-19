Riley, Klubnik React to Starting Receiver's Season-Ending Injury

Clemson’s receiving corps took a hit last Saturday when starting receiver Cole Turner suffered a season-ending injury.

Head coach Dabo Swinney announced Sunday that Turner’s 2023 campaign has come to an early end after he tore three abductor muscles in the 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic.

Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley met with the media Monday and talked about how things will change with the loss of Turner, a redshirt freshman.

“We’ve got some other guys that we’re going to have to move around a little bit,” Riley said. “He’s certainly a guy that we felt like was going to produce for us, so it’s unfortunate. But we’ve certainly got guys that we’ll have to probably move around a little bit more and just kind of see who’s hot, what personnel groupings are going to give us the best chance to win. So, those are all the fun pieces of the puzzle for us coaches to figure out.”

Turner redshirted as a true freshman last year and showed his potential down the stretch of the 2022 season, particularly in the ACC Championship Game when he posted 101 receiving yards on three catches in his second career contest.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Vestavia Hills, Ala., caught a couple of passes for 21 yards in the 2023 season opener at Duke before missing the game vs. Charleston Southern with a lower body injury. He had one reception for 7 yards vs. FAU before leaving the game, limping off the field after a pass interference call in the second quarter.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik said Monday that Turner’s season being cut short by injury is “definitely very upsetting.”

“A guy that didn’t really play a lot last year, was redshirted, and to just kind of play two games this year, obviously very tough for him and a tough loss,” Klubnik said.

That said, Klubnik added that he’s “so confident in the guys we’ve got right behind (Turner),” mentioning fifth-year veteran Brannon Spector and sophomore Adam Randall, who recorded two receptions for a career-high 51 yards vs. Florida Atlantic.

“(Turner) and Adam have been battling all year, and you’ve got Spector right there. He’s played a lot of ball games here at Clemson,” Klubnik said. “So, just kind of next guy there, and Adam had a heck of a game. I was really happy for him, just the way that he made some big plays, and just really proud of him. I think it’s going to be big for him, just kind of leading up in these next games and really the whole season.”

