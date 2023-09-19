Riley Says This WR ‘Certainly Going to Help Us This Year’

This injury-plagued but talented Clemson receiver is finally starting to show what he can do in his third year as a Tiger.

Troy Stellato has battled injury after injury for most of his Clemson career, limiting him to less than two dozen total snaps on the field entering this season.

But now, as a redshirt sophomore, the former four-star prospect from Florida is beginning to prove he can make an impact for the Tigers in the passing game. Stellato played in his first game since 2021 when he made his return in Week 2 of this season vs. Charleston Southern, posting career highs with five catches and 51 yards, and then added a 12-yard reception in last Saturday’s contest vs. Florida Atlantic.

Add it up, and Stellato already has six grabs for 63 yards this season after coming into the year with two career catches for 15 yards.

“He’s coming on. He’s made some plays,” Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley said Monday. “When it comes his way, he’s going to catch it. He’s got really, really strong, natural hands.”

Stellato played 23 snaps in two games as a true freshman in 2021, then missed all of last season with an ACL injury suffered in fall camp. He was having a good summer this year before suffering another setback when he injured his hamstring during a skills-and-drills session prior to fall camp starting, causing him to miss pretty much all of camp as well as the season opener at Duke.

Now that he’s back in action, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has shown flashes of his potential and looked really good considering how little he has been able to play to this point in his career.

“I just know for him, it’s probably been just a confidence thing of saying I can be healthy,” Riley said. “I mean, he’s a confident kid anyway.”

If Stellato can just stay healthy, the Tigers believe he can help them.

“He’s doing a really nice job for us. He keeps coming on,” Riley said. “He’s certainly going to help us this year, there’s no question. He needs to.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!