Swinney Gives Injury Update on 'Dynamic' True Freshman

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an injury update on a talented true freshman.

Wide receiver/defensive back Misun Kelley is dealing with a lingering injury, which is a primary reason why Swinney has said the Tigers are trying to redshirt him if they can. He made his college debut in last Saturday’s win over Florida Atlantic, returning a kickoff 14 yards in the fourth quarter, but appeared to be bothered by injury as he jogged off the field.

Swinney was asked Tuesday if Kelley will be available this Saturday when Clemson hosts No. 4 Florida State at Memorial Stadium.

“We’re going to see. We’re going to see how he is. He did practice last night,” Swinney said. “We’ll see how he is today and tomorrow, and kind of go from there.”

A dynamic two-way player who signed with the Tigers as an athlete in December 2022, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Kelley enrolled at Clemson this summer after helping nearby Daniel High to a 36-game winning streak from 2020-22.

Swinney likened Kelley to fellow Clemson true freshman Tyler Brown, who has recorded seven receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns this season.

“He’s a super talented kid, dynamic,” Swinney said of Kelley. “Very similar to Tyler in a lot of ways. Super excited about him and what he brings. But he is battling a little bit of an injury that he’s trying to work through. So, we’ll see how it goes with him.”

Kelley scored touchdowns in five different ways as a high school senior. The Shrine Bowl selection finished his prep career with 91 catches for more than 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns receptions, while tallying 86 tackles with eight interceptions and four pass breakups on defense. He also averaged 26 yards on kickoff returns and 14 on punt returns, finishing his time at Daniel with more than 2,200 all-purpose yards.

