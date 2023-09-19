Swinney Updates Status of Two Starters Ahead of FSU Game

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of a couple of starters ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Florida State.

Swinney said the Tigers are “hopeful” that offensive guard Walker Parks and nickelback Andrew Mukuba will play against the Seminoles.

“We’re hopeful,” Swinney said. “They’re with us working, and still say day-to-day. But we’ll see.”

Mukuba missed his second straight game last Saturday against Florida Atlantic, and Parks was also not available for the FAU game.

Swinney said after the FAU game that Parks “was just a little sore,” so Clemson decided to hold him out, while adding that Mukuba (lower body injury) was “on the path (to recovery) that we thought he would be.”

Saturday’s game against the Seminoles at Memorial Stadium is set to kick off at noon on ABC.

