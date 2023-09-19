Swinney's Tuesday Press Conference Report: FSU Week

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference Tuesday ahead of Clemson’s game vs. fourth-ranked Florida State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers’ head man previewed the matchup against FSU, talked about the rivalry with the Seminoles, provided injury updates, went in-depth on the addition of kicker Jonathan Weitz and much, much more.

Check out Swinney’s Tuesday presser below:

