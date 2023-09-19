Watch: Emotional Feature on Clemson RB & His Story of Perseverance

During Saturday’s 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium, Clemson running back Domonique Thomas scored his first NCAA touchdown on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Thomas, now a redshirt junior, had seven total touchdowns (six rushing) at NAIA Union College in Kentucky before walking on at Clemson in January 2022 and earning a scholarship ahead of the 2022 season.

Prior to the game, Thomas was featured on ACC Network for his story of perseverance, leaving Union College to pursue his dream at Clemson after his mother and grandparents were tragically killed in a tornado in his hometown of Ohatchee, Ala.

You can check out the emotional story on Thomas from ESPN reporter Jen Lada and the ACC Network below:

Domonique Thomas has gone from walk-on to a scholarship RB. @JenLada shares his story on how he continues to push himself to honor those he's lost 🧡 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/OZXzaqwwHl — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 16, 2023

