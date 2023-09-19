Woodaz Pulls Receipts About His Speed

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers are a team that always jokes with each other, and a certain defender is trying to deny the slander. Two weeks, two interceptions for sophomore linebacker Wade Woodaz, but that’s not what he’s focused on from the big plays.

Against Charleston Southern, Woodaz had a 35-yard pick six. Following the big play, he compared himself to star running back Will Shipley. It was all in a joking manner, but now he had put a target on his back.

A week later, Woodaz picked off FAU and returned it 59 yards. That play made him the first Clemson linebacker with interceptions in back-to-back games since Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons. All the talk wasn’t about the play, it was how he came up short of another pick-six. That’s the treatment he earned after the Shipley talk a week ago.

“I caught it and I was just like, oh I gotta go. Everybody was telling me I could’ve cut back but if you look at it, the dude had an angle on me and I was trying to stiff arm him but he dove and got my leg and I couldn’t stay up,” Woodaz said.

A 59-yard return is good enough in its own right, but many of his Tigers teammates were making sure he knew he wasn’t the fastest. That’s the kicker, though, he was. The receipts were in high definition when the question came up, and Woodaz said he’d show the documentation if he had to.

“They say I’m like too slow. Alright, bro, whatever you think,” Woodaz laughed. “Actually, the only person faster than me, I looked at our speeds, and the only person faster than me on Saturday was Avieon Terrell so I ran almost 21 miles an hour for everyone who says I’m slow. ”

Woodaz is evolving as a sophomore, but he’s still the fun person underneath the playmaker we’ve seen over the first few weeks. Moral of the story? Don’t question Woodaz’ speed because he keeps receipts and he will put his teammates on blast, on camera.