2026 rising WR impressed after Clemson visit

The Clemson Tigers hosted a slew of recruits for their dominant victory over FAU in Death Valley. This included a wide receiver that’s trending up quickly.

2026 Myers Park (N.C.) standout Brody Keefe came into May 2023 with no Division-I offers. Since then, he’s received 14 offers, including the likes of Tennessee, North Carolina, Ohio State and more.

Clemson is now making their presence early for the 6-foot-3 receiver. Dabo Swinney won’t offer the 2026 class till next summer, and that doesn’t make Keefe hesitate aboht the Tigers.

“The fact that they offer late doesn’t really impact me. I’ve known there are a few schools who do that and now I understand why. They really want to create a relationship and offer the best fit,” Keefe told The Clemson Insider

During his visit Saturday, Keefe said the facilities at Clemson were “some of the best” he’s seen and it’s a program that he wants to stay in close touch with. The atmosphere for a night game in Death Valley impressed him especially.

“Probably the best thing about the trip was hanging out in the locker room before and after the game and definitely being at the top of the hill when the team ran down. Night games are always the best, but it’s different in Death Valley. The noise and the lights,” Keefe said.

Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham connected with Keefe during the trip and he said that he gave him both a player and coach point-of-view. That’s something that Keefe valued talking to the former Tiger. Special assistant John Grass was another coach he gained a close relationship with, giving Keefe the “vision of the coaching staff.”

As Keefe’s recruitment continues to ramp up, Clemson made a good impression Saturday night and they’ll have to continue to do so as he continues through his sophomore season.

