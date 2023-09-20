Former Clemson Standout Wears the Mic in Week 2

A former Clemson standout defensive lineman was wired for sound in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Grady Jarrett wore the mic as his Atlanta Falcons team beat the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday, overcoming a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win, 25-24, at home.

Jarrett, a veteran leader and team captain, posted three tackles and a quarterback hit in the contest. The Falcons improved to 2-0 on the season and will travel to play the Detroit Lions (1-1) in Week 3.

Check out the following video from the Falcons of Jarrett mic’d up against the Packers:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images