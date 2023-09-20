Klubnik Confident in Wide Receiver Group Ahead of FSU

CLEMSON — Across Clemson’s last two games, quarterback Cade Klubnik accounted for eight touchdowns. In a meeting with the media Monday, Klubnik explained what made the offense gel against both Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic.

“The way that we’ve been able to spread the ball around to our running backs and to all of our receivers,” Klubnik said. “I think we’re just spreading the ball around in a very efficient and effective way, and that’s what’s kind of helping our offense move.”

Sunday evening, head coach Dabo Swinney announced redshirt freshman Cole Turner, a starting wide receiver this season, tore three abductor muscles against Florida Atlantic and will be out for the remainder of the year. Klubnik responded to Turner’s injury.

“It’s definitely very upsetting and…very tough for him and a tough loss, but it just goes back to I feel so confident in the guys we got right behind him,” Klubnik said. “You know [Turner] and Adam [Randall] have been battling all year, and you know we got [Brannon] Spector right there who’s played a lot of ball games here at Clemson.”

Klubnik is confident that his roommate, Adam Randall, is ready to rise to the occasion against Florida State after he recorded two timely catches Saturday.

“Adam had a heck of a game,” Klubnik said. “I was really happy for him, just the way that he made some big plays, I’m just really proud of him. I think it’s going to be big for him in these next few games and really the whole season.”

Four of Klubnik’s latest seven touchdown passes were caught by freshman receiver Tyler Brown or sophomore Antonio Williams. Klubnik was asked about the impact the pair has on Clemson’s offense.

“Tyler, he’s a guy that’s just gotten here since day one and has immediately made an impact,” Klubnik said. “Him and Antonio, I mean, that’s a duo right there. We all saw what Antonio could do last year as a true freshman, and even through the first three games, and obviously, Tyler had a heck of a game this past game. But…those two guys, I can depend on every single play.”

Klubnik and the Tigers face their next challenge Saturday as the undefeated Florida State Seminoles come to Death Valley to take on Clemson at noon.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!