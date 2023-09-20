Matchups That Will Decide the Victor vs. FSU

The Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles are on a crash course for a crucial matchup in Death Valley Saturday. While it’s very possible the two meet again in the ACC Championship, this game is do or die for Clemson, as is every game at this point.

Florida State comes into this game after limping to a win against Boston College while the Tigers seem to be finding their identity. This game has a different flavor than it has for the past decade, as Clemson is the underdog here from a National perspective. With that in mind, here’s three key matchups that the Tigers have to win if they’re to take down the high-powered Seminoles.

Tristian Leigh/Collin Sadler vs. Jared Verse

It’s a foregone conclusion that Jared Verse is a first-round pick, and he elected to return for another season. With him on the field, whoever takes the field at left tackle for Clemson will have their hands full.

Verse is yet to have a sack this season, but that’s not representative of his impact. He’s one of the best pass rushers in the nation and he can wreck this game if the Tigers don’t do everything in their power to slow him down. If he get’s rolling, quarterback Cade Klubnik will be under duress and the offense will sputter quickly.

Wes Goodwin vs. Mike Norvell

The Tigers defensive coordinator spoke at length about Florida State’s offense Monday, and the chess match Saturday will be one to watch between the two football minds. Goodwin’s defense is red-hot after forcing four turnovers against FAU.

This is a very different challenge, and it starts with containing Jordan Travis and his legs. Gap integrity will be at a premium, and it’s certain Norvell will lean on his quarterback so create plays and keep the Tigers defense honest. With the playmakers the Seminoles have, Goodwin has to make sure his unit bends and doesn’t break so Clemson’s offense doesn’t have a massive burden.

Clemson CB’s vs. Florida State WR’s

All the talk after Week 1 was the impressive performance from Keon Coleman for the Seminoles. Transferring out of Michigan State, joining forces with 6-foot-7 receiver Johnny Wilson to create an elite tandem in Tallahassee.

The pair of Nate Wiggins and Sheridan Jones will be tasked with locking down those two. Wilson didn’t score in last year’s matchup with six catches for 75 yards, and I’ll say the Tigers would be happy with that total even if it’s not perfect. Coleman presents much more detail to defend as an elite route runner and contested catcher, but it’s all in front of Clemson right now.

You can also expect Andrew Mukuba or Khalil Barnes to help in the slot, and maybe even double-team as necessary. If the Tigers can limit these splash plays and win these three matchups, it can be an upset win in Death Valley.