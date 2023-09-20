Mickens previews Saturday's challenge for Clemson defense

CLEMSON — The backend of the Clemson Tigers’ defense is yet to be truly tested in 2023, but that changes Saturday in Death Valley. With Florida State coming to town, Mike Norvell’s vertical offense will challenge a veteran secondary in Clemson.

One of those players is senior safety R.J. Mickens. Through three games, he’s totaled eight tackles as the starting safety next to graduate senior Jalyn Phillips. The task won’t be easy, but Mickens is experienced against the Seminoles even with new faces, and he’s excited for the opportunity.

“It’s a great challenge for us as a secondary in general, as a defense as a whole, it’s a great challenge and they’re great players. They’ve got playmakers in all those positions and a quarterback that really makes you stay on top of your game. It’s going to be a great challenge,” Mickens said.

With weapons like wide receivers Johnny Wilson, Keon Coleman and Jaheim Bell on the outside, it’s easy to key in on them. It all starts at quarterback though with Jordan Travis, and Mickens recognizes that.

Looking back to last year’s game, the Tigers held a 34-14 lead and Florida State came roaring back to make it a 34-28 final. It might not have mattered in the end, but that fearlessness is something Mickens respected Tuesday.

“He was a really great competitor and he just didn’t give up even though we were up by like 20 points or so. They just kept fighting and their offense put points on the board late and didn’t give up. It just shows a lot about their program and what they’re made of,” Mickens said.

Saturday’s iteration of the Clemson-Florida State rivalry may not be decided until the waning moments and Mickens’ statements about how the Seminoles always have their foot on the gas speaks to it. The Tigers’ defense has their hands full and Mickens is prepared for the challenge as Clemson looks to get their season officially back on track.