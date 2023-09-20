NFL Tiger a Week 2 Winner -- On and Off the Field

NFL Tiger a Week 2 Winner -- On and Off the Field

Football

NFL Tiger a Week 2 Winner -- On and Off the Field

By September 20, 2023 2:16 pm

By |

A former Clemson standout in the NFL was a Week 2 winner — both on the field, and off of it.

Former Tiger and All-American offensive lineman John Simpson, now the starting left guard for the Baltimore Ravens, missed his team’s chartered flight to Cincinnati for this past Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

That’s because Simpson was with his wife as she gave birth to their first child, a baby boy.

As a new dad, Simpson then hopped on a commercial flight Saturday night and rejoined the Ravens in Cincinnati in time to start Sunday’s game.

The Ravens beat the Bengals, 27-24, and to boot, Simpson got an honorary game ball for his new son.

Many congratulations to Simpson and his wife on their new arrival.

 

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

, , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
4hr

It is time for this week’s edition of Tuesday Tiger Talk. Robert, Will and Cameron hit the TCI headquarters to discuss the highlights of the coach and player interviews as the Tigers prepare to battle Florida (…)

6hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got a kick out of this text message he received from Bryan Bresee on Monday ahead of the New Orleans Saints’ Monday Night Football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home