NFL Tiger a Week 2 Winner -- On and Off the Field

A former Clemson standout in the NFL was a Week 2 winner — both on the field, and off of it.

Former Tiger and All-American offensive lineman John Simpson, now the starting left guard for the Baltimore Ravens, missed his team’s chartered flight to Cincinnati for this past Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

That’s because Simpson was with his wife as she gave birth to their first child, a baby boy.

As a new dad, Simpson then hopped on a commercial flight Saturday night and rejoined the Ravens in Cincinnati in time to start Sunday’s game.

The Ravens beat the Bengals, 27-24, and to boot, Simpson got an honorary game ball for his new son.

Many congratulations to Simpson and his wife on their new arrival.

Best story of Week 2: #Ravens LG John Simpson missed the team plane to Cincinnati to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Simpson caught a Southwest flight on Saturday night, started Sunday’s win and was presented a game ball for his new son, John Lucas Simpson. pic.twitter.com/x5aYBAIT7v — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 18, 2023

.@_JohnSimpson's new son got a game ball 💜 pic.twitter.com/3pT3RlfWjl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2023

