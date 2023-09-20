Swinney Gets Text from Bresee Monday

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got a kick out of this text message he received from Bryan Bresee on Monday ahead of the New Orleans Saints’ Monday Night Football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

The former Tiger and current New Orleans Saints defensive tackle texted Swinney a photo with a comment that had Swinney smiling.

“Bresee actually texted me today (Monday). He sent me a picture,” Swinney said during his radio show Monday night. “I guess he was out walking around in the stadium up in Charlotte. He was like, ‘This is a home field advantage for all former Clemson players.’ I got that text from him right before I went out to practice. I got a kick out of that. I am proud of him.”

Of course, Clemson has claimed the ACC Championship on numerous occasions at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Panthers where Bresee and the Saints earned a 20-17 victory Monday night.

A first-round pick of the Saints in this year’s draft (29th overall), Bresee played 28 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps in Monday’s game and posted a quarterback hit. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder has been credited with one total tackle, a half-sack and three quarterback hits through two games so far in his rookie season.

