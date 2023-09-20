Swinney Gives Wednesday Update on Status of Two Starters

Football

By September 20, 2023 6:53 pm

During his post-practice media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on the status of a couple of starters ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Florida State.

Swinney said starting offensive guard Walker Parks and nickelback Andrew Mukuba are still day-to-day with injuries.

“He’s lower body,” Swinney said of Parks. “He did practice yesterday, and kind of held him a little bit today. So as I said, he’s been kind of day-to-day.”

Mukuba has also been dealing with a lower body injury. He missed his second straight game last Saturday against Florida Atlantic, and Swinney said he will be a gameday decision for FSU as well. Parks also missed the FAU game.

