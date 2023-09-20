Swinney: ‘The Noise in the Valley is Always a Factor’

CLEMSON — There is no doubt in Dabo Swinney’s mind that Memorial Stadium will be rocking when Clemson hosts No. 4 Florida State Saturday at noon.

Though some expect Clemson’s atmosphere to be a little less than it would be if the game was at night, Swinney does not believe that at all.

“I don’t have any doubt that the Tigers are going to show up. It will be an electric atmosphere,” Clemson’s head coach said. “This is Clemson-Florida State. This is a huge, huge matchup in the Valley.”

If last week is any indication, then it should be a raucous crowd at Death Valley. Though the Tigers were hosting Florida Atlantic, the stadium was packed, as 81,295 fans came out to lend their support.

“Last week, and I know it was a night game, that crowd was awesome,” Swinney said. “It was a great crowd for Charleston Southern, great energy. That is what makes Clemson special. Our fans show up. They are passionate.”

It does not matter if it’s a night game or a day game, Clemson fans show up and are loud. They are especially loud in big games.

In the College Football Playoff era, which dates back to 2014, the Tigers are 42-2 in day games at Memorial Stadium. From 2017-2022, Clemson won 29 straight day games at Death Valley.

“I expect there to be a ton of juice and a loud homefield advantage. That is the expectation,” Swinney said.

The Tigers have won the last four times Florida State has come to Clemson and, in all four instances, those games kicked off before 5 p.m. The Tigers are 9-1 in their last 10 home meetings against the Seminoles.

Of course, Clemson has won seven straight games in the series, the second most consecutive wins over Florida State by any opponent in its history.

Of course, Clemson fans would like to see that extended to eight straight wins on Saturday.

“I am excited about the opportunity, always, to play at home in front of our home crowd,” Swinney said. “They are always a difference. The noise in the Valley is always a factor for sure.”

