Woodaz: Clemson's Future in 'Good Hands'

CLEMSON — In the Clemson Tigers’ two victories this season, both offensive and defensive players created momentum-shifting moments. Linebacker Wade Woodaz shined in both games, recording two interceptions, one for a pick-six, as well as seven tackles.

Following Saturday’s win over Florida Atlantic, Woodaz met with the media Monday to express his feelings about overall team performance, preview Clemson’s highly anticipated matchup against Florida State and more.

–Woodaz was asked about the process behind Saturday’s interception. “I was looking at the quarterback and their best receiver was right in front of me, so I was just gravitating towards him and reading the quarterback’s eyes. Then he overthrew it and I caught it, and I was just like, ‘Oh I got it, I gotta go.’”

–Woodaz jokingly dismissed teammates who thought he moved too slowly to finish the play with a touchdown. “I looked at our speeds; the only person faster than me on Saturday was [cornerback] Avieon Terrell. I ran almost 21 miles an hour, for everyone who says I’m slow.” Woodaz offered to show the media the speed reports on his phone.

–Several freshmen defenders, including safety Khalil Barnes and defensive end T.J. Parker, joined Woodaz in shutting down Florida Atlantic’s offense. Woodaz explained their impact on the game and team. “It gives a testament to our coaches’ recruiting and also the future of Clemson that we’re in good hands with the people coming in… I mean lining up to those guys and knowing they can step in and play no matter what and succeed and perform… it’s a great feeling for us.”

–Clemson kicks off against fourth-ranked Florida State in the 36th installment of a historic rivalry Saturday. Woodaz shared the defensive keys to getting the win. “We know Florida State’s a very good team, and we’re gonna have to bring our A game. Physically, we’ll have to bring it, which I know we will… We have to approach every tackle like an open-field tackle. You gotta break down and understand your leverage and where your help is coming from and swarm to the ball, which we preach daily in practice.”

–Woodaz is confident that consistency in practice has prepared the Tigers for success this weekend. Clemson kicks off against the Seminoles at noon Saturday in Memorial Stadium.