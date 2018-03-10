Clemson in Top 5 for Louisiana 4-star

After receiving a scholarship offer from Clemson last month, four-star cornerback Devin Bush named Clemson one of his top five schools via social media Saturday.

Tennessee, LSU, Auburn and Oklahoma also made the cut for the 2019 recruit from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr.

“At this point in my recruiting process I would like to thank all coaching staffs for recruiting me and believing in my abilities,” Bush wrote in a post on Twitter. “These are the top schools that I will be focusing on from this point forward.”

Bush (6-0, 190) owns approximately 20 offers in total. Clemson offered him on Feb. 20.

Along with the schools in his top five, Bush holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Tulane and Nicholls State.

Bush is ranked by Rivals as a top-10 cornerback and top-50 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

As a junior in 2017, Bush was a standout in the secondary of an Edna Karr team that went 14-1 and won the Louisiana Class 4A state championship.