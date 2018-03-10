Clemson sweeps Georgia Tech

CLEMSON, SC – The Tigers destroyed Georgia Tech 13-2 Saturday night to sweep the series with the Jackets. It was Clemson’s first sweep of Georgia Tech since 2003.

“It was a great day of baseball, a very long day. Any time you play a doubleheader and then you have the rain delay and play well. I give my team a lot of credit for saying focused over a long day. We played really good baseball today,” said head coach Monte Lee.

Jake Higginbotham got the start for Clemson and had a no-hitter going with two outs in the fourth before he was hit by a pitch. Higginbotham stayed in the game and went 5.0 innings and only gave up four hits, two runs and two earned runs.

“I definitely want to recognize Jake Higginbotham. He took a line drive that him in the shoulder, hand and face but was able to pitch his way out of it and get a win,” said Lee.

Clemson took command of the game in their first at bat Saturday night. Logan Davidson was hit by a pitch before Seth Beer walked. Patrick Cromwell walked to load the bases. Chris Williams hit a sacrifice fly to score Davidson. Robert Jolly singled to score Beer and advance Cromwell to third. Justin Hawkins walked with two outs. Grayson Byrd singled to score Jolly and Cromwell. Logan Davidson doubled scoring Hawkins, Byrd and Teodosio. After one the Tigers led 7-0.

Clemson added some insurnace in the third. Grayson Byrd signed up the middle then stole second and advanced to third on a bad throw. With two outs Seth Beer hit a home run to left to put the Tigers up 9-0. That was Beer’s third home run of the series and sixth of the season.

The Jackets got on the board in the top of the fourth after Jake Higginbotham got nailed with a line drive. Jake stayed in the game and then gave up a single and a two-run homer. Georgia Tech cut the lead to 9-2 after four.

Clemson added an insurannce run i the fourth. Chris Williams led off with a home run down the right field line. After four the Tigers lead 10-2.

In the fifth Seth Beer walked wit two outs and advanced to second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball. Patrick Cromwell singled to left score Beer and stretch the lead to 11-2.

Bryce Teodosio hit a solo home run in the seventh to make it 12-2.

In the eighth Greene, Byrd and Teodosio strung three singles together to plate another run.

Travis Marr pitched 3.0 strong innings of relief only giving up four hits and no runs. Sam Weatherly finished off the ninth for the Tigers.

Chris Williams got his first start of the year at catcher. It was William’s first start at catcher since May 6, 2017.

Clemson moved to 15-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC with the win. The Tigers play Charleston Southern Tuesday night at 6:30 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.