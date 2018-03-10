Instant Replay: Clemson 7 Georgia Tech 3

The Clemson Insider takes a look back at No. 6 Clemson’s 7-3 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Yellow Jackets (9-5, 0-2 ACC) opened the scoring with a run on three hits in the third inning. The Tigers (14-1, 2-0 ACC) answered in the fourth with four runs on three hits and an error. Patrick Cromwell and Chris Williams led off the frame with consecutive singles before a run came in when the Georgia Tech pitcher threw away a sac bunt by Robert Jolly that tied the game at 1-1. Drew Wharton followed with a two-run double to give Clemson a 3-1 lead. Kyle Wilkie would bring another run on a sac fly to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead. Clemson would add three insurance runs in the eighth as Seth Beer led off with a solo homer before a sac fly from Jolly and a Tech error made it 7-1. The Yellow Jackets would plate two runs in the ninth to make it 7-3, but Carson Spiers struck out the final batter to give the Tigers the 2-0 series lead.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the fourth inning as Clemson took advantage of the Georgia Tech throwing error to put together a big inning with Wharton providing the biggest hit on his two-run double.

What went right?

The offense put together a 10-hit attack with Cromwell and Williams each having three hits. Wharton added two hits and drove in two runs as well. Brooks Crawford allowed a single run on six hits in 4.0 innings, while Spencer Strider pitched 2.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Spiers earned his second save of the week by pitching the final 2.2 innings.

What went wrong?

The Tigers would like to see Crawford go a little deeper into games, but the Yellow Jackets did a nice job of fouling off pitches to extend at-bats and run his pitch count up. Offensively, Clemson did not draw a walk in the contest while striking out 11 times.