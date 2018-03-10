Tennessee DB talks 'shocking' offer from Clemson

Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth cornerback Keshawn Lawrence visited Clemson last Saturday for the program’s junior day.

While on campus, the class of 2020 standout received a scholarship offer from Clemson.

Lawrence was stunned but ecstactic when head coach Dabo Swinney gave him the news.

“It was shocking,” Lawrence said, “just because coach Swinney was explaining how they rarely offer underclassmen. So, I was very happy. The only thing I could do was smile and thank God.”

Just a sophomore, Lawrence has already accumulated offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Purdue and Memphis.

Lawrence (6-2 186) had the opportunity to meet and speak with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and area recruiter Lemanski Hall while at Clemson.

“I heard a lot about keep working hard and just their game plans and the way they coach their players,” Lawrence said.

Clemson made a great impression on Lawrence during the visit.

“It was crazy,” he said. “I liked it a lot.”

What stands out to him about the Tigers?

“How they have fun but yet are serious at the same time,” Lawrence said. “Also the coaches are real cool and want to get to know you.”

As a sophomore in 2017, Lawrence logged 55 rushing attempts for 599 yards and six touchdowns. He also had five catches for 101 yards and another score, in addition to 20 tackles on defense.

Lawrence is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 81 overall prospect in the 2020 class.