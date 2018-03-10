Tigers pound Jackets 7-3 for best start since 2002

CLEMSON, SC – The Tigers pounded out seven runs on ten hits to defeat Georgia Tech 7-3 and win the series with the Jackets in the first game of a planned doubleheader Saturday. The 14-1 start is the best for Clemson since the 2002 season.

Brooks Crawford got the start for the Tigers and pitched well going 4.0 innings and giving up six hits, one run and one earned run. Spencer Strider came in to relieve Crawford and went 2.1 innings and only gave up four hits and no runs.

Carson Spiers had his third outstanding performance of the week and finished things off for the Tigers.

The Jackets took the lead in the third with one run.

Clemson responded in the fourth. Patrick Cromwell singled to left to start the inning. Chris Williams reached on a single to the catcher. Robert Jolly laid down a great bunt and Cromwell scored on a throwing error to first. Drew Wharton doubled down the right field line to score Williams and Jolly. Wharton then scored on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Wilkie. After four the Tigers led 4-1.

Clemson added some insurance in the bottom of the eighth. Seth Beer added an insurance run in the eighth. Beer hit a solo home run off the roof in right center. Patrick Cromwell singled up the middle. Chris Williams singled to right advancing Cromwell to third. Robert Jolly hit a sacrifice fly to left scoring Cromwell. Drew Wharton doubled advancing Williams to third. Kyle Wilkie reached on an error at third scoring Williams. The Tigers led 7-1 after eight.

Georgia Tech hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth but it wasn’t enough.

Clemson moved to 14-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC with the win. The final game of the Georgia Tech series is scheduled to start later this afternoon weather permitting.