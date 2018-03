Clemson got on the board in the fourth inning to take the lead against Georgia Tech.

Patrick Cromwell singled to left to start the inning. Chris Williams reached on a single to the catcher. Robert Jolly laid down a great bunt and Cromwell scored on a throwing error to first. Drew Wharton doubled down the right field line to score Williams and Jolly. Wharton then scored on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Wilkie.

The Tigers led 4-1 after four.