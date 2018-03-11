Dual-threat QB has 'unbelievable' Clemson visit

A talented dual-threat signal-caller made his first trip to Clemson last weekend.

Carrollton (Ga.) 2019 quarterback Garrison Hand visited Clemson for its junior day on Saturday, March 3.

“It was unbelievable,” Hand told TCI. “The facilities were amazing and the staff was very friendly.”

The visit culminated with the customary photoshoot, during which the prospects on campus were able to get their pictures taken in Clemson uniforms.

Gearing up in Tiger garb was the highlight of the visit for Hand.

“It would have to be the photoshoot,” he said. “It really made me feel like I was a Clemson Tiger.”

Hand (6-4, 196) spoke with Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter prior to departing from campus.

“He asked me if I had fun and if I enjoyed Clemson,” Hand said, “and he kind of went more in-depth about their program.”

Michigan State gave Hand his first scholarship offer in April 2017. Florida Atlantic and Troy have since followed with offers.

Along with Clemson, Hand said Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Washington State, UCF, Temple and UAB are showing interest.

Hand expects to be evaluated further by Clemson during his upcoming senior season.

“I think they’re waiting for the season to start to get a good look,” he said.

Hand has long been fond of the Tigers and said an offer from Clemson would mean a lot.

“If I get offer from Clemson it would definitely be a dream come true,” he said. “Clemson was one of my top favorite schools in the beginning.”

Troy also played host to Hand for its junior day last month. In the fall, he took in games at Kentucky, Wake Forest and Cincinnati.

Hand recently received an invitation to an Elite 11 Regional, a prestigious quarterback competition.