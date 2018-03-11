Recruit from Swinney's alma mater recaps Clemson visit

By: Gavin Oliver | March 11, 2018 10:47 am ET

During the NCAA contact period in January, Dabo Swinney stopped by his alma mater, Pelham High School in Pelham, Ala.

Clemson’s head coach was there to check in on several prospects, including standout 2019 defensive end Brock Higdon.

Swinney invited Higdon to visit for Clemson’s junior day, which was held last Saturday. Higdon made the trip and thoroughly enjoyed his time on campus.

“It was awesome,” Higdon told TCI.

Higdon’s family thought so, too. He was accompanied on the visit by his mother, father, sister and brother.

“They really enjoyed the family atmosphere it has to offer,” Higdon said.

The highlight of Higdon’s experience was taking in the Tigers’ spring practice that day.

“I loved the atmosphere and the energy at practice,” he said. “(The highlight) was probably watching practice and seeing people get after it.”

Higdon also liked spending time with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and area recruiter Todd Bates. The coaches told him to continue working hard.

“I talked coach Bates and coach Hall,” he said. “They said to keep my grind.”

Higdon (6-6, 225) received his first scholarship offer from UAB in February before Eastern Kentucky extended an offer Friday. Along with Clemson, he said Mississippi State is showing a lot of interest as well as Indiana, South Alabama, Troy and Western Kentucky.

After seeing Clemson for the first time, Higdon is hoping to earn an offer from the Tigers in the future.

“Clemson being in the top two in the nation every year, they would definitely be a consideration,” he said.

Higdon has also been to Mississippi State and UAB this year, while he is planning visits to Indiana and South Alabama. He went to Louisville, Mississippi State, UAB, Vanderbilt and Auburn in the fall.

As a junior last season, Higdon recorded 67 tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven sacks, 15 quarterback pressures, five passes defended and one fumble recovery.