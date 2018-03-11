Son of former Tiger D-lineman talks Clemson visit

Local tight end Lucas Raber of Simpsonville (S.C.) Southside Christian School made his second unofficial visit to Clemson this weekend.

The Clemson legacy recruit spent Friday on campus and spoke with TCI about his visit afterward.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” Raber said. “Clemson has some of the finest athletic facilities in the country.”

Raber is the son of former Clemson defensive lineman Brian Raber, who was a four-year letterman for the Tigers from 1983-86 under Danny Ford and starter on Clemson’s 1985 team.

Lucas’s sister is Caitlyn Raber, a sophomore member of Clemson’s rowing team.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to grow up around Clemson,” Lucas said, “and it has been a huge part of my life.”

Lucas (6-4, 230) unofficially visited Clemson for the Boston College game last September as well.

On Friday, he caught up with Clemson tight ends coach Danny Pearman.

“Speaking with Coach Pearman is always a great privilege,” Lucas said. “He is very knowledgeable and supportive. People like him are what make Clemson a special place.

“We talked about my upcoming senior season and how he wants me to keep in touch with him regarding training and development over the course of the next year. He will continue to observe me throughout the recruiting process to see how I continue to develop as a player.”

Lucas received his first scholarship offer from Howard this weekend. He has also heard from coaches who are interested at North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Georgia State, Air Force, Princeton, Columbia, Yale, Drake, Campbell and a handful of other FBS and FCS schools.

Given his connections to Clemson, an offer from the Tigers in the future would literally be a dream come true for Lucas.

“I grew up playing football in the yard with my neighbors, and we would pretend it was Death Valley,” he said. “Getting an offer from Clemson has been a lifelong desire of mine and would really be a dream come true for me.”

As a junior in 2017, Lucas recorded 19 receptions for 306 yards and a touchdown for a Southside Christian team that went 11-3 and made it to the Upper State playoffs.