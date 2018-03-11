Standout Georgia safety names Clemson among top schools

Class of 2019 safety Kyle Hamilton named Clemson one of his top seven schools on Sunday night via social media.

Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Northwestern and Duke also made the cut for the Atlanta (Ga.) Marist School standout.

“Thank you to all of the schools that have recruited me throughout this process,” Hamilton wrote in a Twitter post. “These are the schools I will be focusing on.”

Hamilton (6-3, 188) has been one of the hottest prospects in the Peach State this year.

Since late January, Hamilton has hauled in offers from Auburn, LSU, Stanford, Tennessee, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Missouri, Maryland, Georgia Tech, NC State and a number of others in addition to his top seven.

Hamilton received an offer from Clemson on Feb. 18 and visited Clemson for its junior day on March 3.

“I really liked it a lot,” Hamilton said of the visit in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “It was very impressive, the facilities and people there. So, it’s a place that anybody would feel great to call home.”

Hamilton subsequently visited Vanderbilt on Monday before going to Georgia on Tuesday, Notre Dame on Thursday and Ohio State on Friday.

As a junior in 2017, Hamilton recorded 60 tackles, eight interceptions and six pass breakups. Offensively, he had 507 yards and seven touchdowns receiving for a Marist team that finished 14-1 and made it to the state title game.