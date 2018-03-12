Clemson dream offer for massive OL

Two years after taking in Clemson’s win over Troy in Death Valley, Carrollton (Ga.) offensive guard Ty Murray returned to Clemson two weekends ago.

The massive class of 2019 prospect attended the Tigers’ junior day on Saturday, March 3, when he was able to get a more in-depth look at the school and program.

“I really liked it a lot,” Murray said of the visit. “The coaches, the facilities, the academic center (stood out).”

Murray stands at a substantial 6-foot-4, 300 pounds. Michigan gave him his first Power Five scholarship offer in late January, joining Memphis, UCF, Southern Miss, Western Kentucky and a list of Sun Belt programs on his offer sheet.

Florida, Ohio State and Boston College are showing significant interest, as well.

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell let Murray know he is firmly on the Tigers’ radar, too.

“I talked to coach Caldwell a lot,” Murray said. “He said he liked me and that he’s going to keep an eye out.”

Murray is planning to visit Florida this weekend and Michigan in two weeks.

An offer from Clemson in the future would be a game-changer for him.

“It would mean a lot if I got an offer from the Tigers,” he said. “It would be a dream come true.”

What stands out to Murray the most about Clemson?

It’s simple.

“Winning,” he said.

Murray is teammates with 2019 quarterback Garrison Hand and 2020 linebacker Kevin Swint, both of whom visited Clemson for the junior day as well.