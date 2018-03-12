Instant Replay: Clemson 13 Georgia Tech 2

The Clemson Insider takes a look back at No. 6 Clemson’s 13-2 win over Georgia Tech in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

After rain delayed the start of the game several hours, the Tigers (15-1, 3-0 ACC) came out on fire with seven runs in the first inning. Chris Williams brought the first run in on a sac fly, Robert Jolly followed with a RBI single, Grayson Byrd had a two-run single, and Logan Davidson provided the big blow with a three-run double in his second at-bat of the inning to make it 7-0. Clemson would add two runs in the third on a two-run homer by Seth Beer to extend the lead to 9-0. The Yellow Jackets (9-6, 0-3 ACC) plated two runs in the fourth on a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 9-2, but the Tigers answered back with single runs in the fourth off a Williams homer and fifth on a RBI single from Cromwell to stretch the lead back to 11-2. Clemson would add single runs in the seventh and eighth as well thanks to Bryce Teodosio who homered in the seventh and hit a RBI single in the eighth to make the final 13-2 as the Tigers swept Georgia Tech in a three-game series for the first time since 2003.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed right off the bat as Jake Higginbotham had a 123 inning in the first and the next time he took the mound had a 7-0 lead.

What went right?

The offense pounded out 12 hits as seven of nine starters had at least one hit, led by Byrd with three while Williams and Teodosio had two. Davidson drove in three runs and Beer, Williams, Byrd, and Teodosio each knocked in two runs. Higginbotham picked up his third win after allowing two runs on four hits in 5.0 innings. Travis Marr had his best outing with 3.0 scoreless innings of four-hit ball and Sam Weatherly closed it out with a scoreless inning. The three pitchers combined for nine strikeouts while not issuing a single walk.

What went wrong?

The scariest part of the day involved a line drive that struck Higginbotham in the hand and face during the fourth inning. He was able to shake it off and completed that inning as well as the next. The Tigers did strike out 12 times in the game and stand 10 runners, but the offensive output overshadowed either of those issues.