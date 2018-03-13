Elite dual-threat QB on Clemson: 'I felt at home'

Elite dual-threat quarterback Taisun Phommachanh visited Clemson for the first time last Friday.

The four-star from Avon (Conn.) Old Farms made the long-distance trip with his mother, father, grandfather and uncle.

“I definitely enjoyed being on campus,” Phommachanh told The Clemson Insider. “I felt at home.”

Phommachanh (6-4, 205) is one of the most sought-after signal-callers in the country. The class of 2019 prospect owns two dozen scholarship offers, featuring ones from Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina and others.

Clemson officially entered the fold for his services Friday, extending an offer to him during the visit.

“It felt good,” Phommachanh said of the offer. “As a kid, watching Clemson… Now you actually get the opportunity to play for them. It’s real nice.”

In addition to touring the campus, facilities and academic deparments, Phommachanh was able to take in the Tigers’ spring practice that day.

“It was real intense,” he said. “It was real nice. I liked the atmosphere of the practice.”

Phommachanh spent the majority of his time on campus with Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

He and his family also met with head coach Dabo Swinney for awhile.

“We sat in the office for a little bit,” Phommachanh said. “We talked to him. He was just basically telling me about the school and what makes them special.”

“I love coach Swinney,” he added. “He’s a great guy.”

Phommachanh also hung around some with Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins — another player from Connecticut.

“He’s a real good guy,” Phommachanh said. “We just have like a connection.”

Phommachanh stopped by South Carolina on Thursday before heading to Clemson. He is scheduled to visit Florida and Florida State on March 20 and 21, respectively.

A commitment decision is likely to occur before the end of the summer, according to Phommachanh. He isn’t naming any favorites at this time, with a number of visits still left for him to make.

With that said, Clemson is certainly in the mix for Phommachanh after the visit and offer.

“I would definitely say (what stands out about Clemson is) how much they are of a family,” he said. “Everything they say, they just preach family, and I like that.”

As a junior in 2017, Phommachanh threw for 2,253 yards and 25 touchdowns with just one interception. He also ran for 633 yards and 17 additional scores.