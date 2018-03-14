Highly touted four-star sets Clemson visit

Clemson will play host to a highly regarded running back prospect next month.

Naples (Fla.) four-star Cesare Mellusi confirmed to TCI that he will make his first visit to Clemson on Monday, April 9.

“I will be visiting with my dad,” Mellusi said.

Mellusi, who is ranked as a top-20 running back nationally by some recruiting services, said he has been in frequent communication with a couple of Clemson’s coaches.

“I talk to coach (Brandon) Streeter almost every week,” he said, “and I hear from coach (Tony) Elliott pretty often.”

Mellusi (6-0, 190) owns over 20 offers from all around the country. His list includes the likes of Miami, Auburn, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Southern Cal.

According to Mellusi, he has been in contact the most with two schools along with Clemson.

“Notre Dame and Miami would be the others I communicate with the most,” he said.

Mellusi visited Miami in February.

A class of 2019 recruit, Mellusi rushed for 1,505 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior last season while averaging nearly nine yards per attempt.