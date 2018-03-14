Notebook: Clemson's first big scrimmage of the spring

Clemson’s first full scrimmage of spring practice did not go according to plan for Hunter Johnson.

The rising sophomore quarterback tweaked his hamstring during Wednesday’s scrimmage in the indoor practice facility and only played a couple of drives, according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Hunter tweaked his hamstring, so he only got a couple of series,” Swinney said.

Swinney said Johnson sustained the injury while running the football.

“In fact, he tweaked it on a pretty good run,” Swinney said. “He had a nice run of probably about 15 yards, and pulled up. So he was out for the day.”

The good news for Johnson is that he will have a chance to recover during Clemson’s spring break. The Tigers will meet tomorrow before getting some time off. They’ll report back on Sunday, March 25.

As a freshman in 2017, Johnson completed 21-of-27 passes (77.8 percent) for 234 yards and two touchdowns against an interception in 76 snaps over seven games.

Swinney says Lawrence ‘can fly’. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is known for his special arm talent. But on Wednesday, the five-star freshman showed off his legs with a touchdown run of about 50 yards during the scrimmage.

“That’s the one thing he probably doesn’t get enough credit for,” Swinney said. “But he can fly. He has a great pocket presence. It’s very natural for him. He’s very instinctive. I think you can see that, but what I don’t think he gets enough credit for is his ability to leave people. He can move.

“He’s very athletic, and it was exciting to see him make some plays.”

Swinney extremely pleased with the QBs. Swinney is very encouraged by what he has seen from Clemson’s quarterbacks through the first eight days of spring practice.

Clemson’s coach believes his team can have success with any of the four quarterbacks competing for the starting job — Kelly Bryant, Chase Brice, Johnson or Lawrence.

“I think the quarterbacks have been outstanding,” Swinney said. “I really do. … We can go win with any four of the guys. So, that’s a great situation to be in.”

Along with Lawrence, Bryant and Brice showed well during the scrimmage.

“Kelly had a big long run today, too,” Swinney said. “Of course we all know what he can do with his legs.

“I thought Chase Brice was awesome today. He had the two longest drives of the day. I think he had two 15-play drives, so he made some big throws. Just overall a good day from all those guys.”

Scrimmage what Swinney thought it would be. The scrimmage played out as Swinney anticipated it would — very competitive, with a bunch of good and bad on both sides of the ball.

“It was kind of what I’d thought it would be today,” Swinney said. “It was incredibly competitive. Lot of good on both sides, but lots of bad plays. Some young guys got exposed a little bit.

“There’s just no greater teacher than that moment. You’re just playing ball, you’re having to react, everybody’s off the field… A lot of good, just way too much offense and defense where you lost to to Clemson — the things that we control, like lining up not in the neutral zone, being in an illegal formation, not jumping offsides… Just simple things that we can do a better job of and clean up.”

Swinney said the first-team defense had a good day, with the exception of allowing a long final drive.

Both cornerback Trayvon Mullen and safety Tanner Muse recorded interceptions. Mullen’s pick came off of a deflected pass by defensive end Clelin Ferrell, while Swinney said Muse could have had a couple more interceptions on tipped passes.

“I tell you what, there was a lot of big plays on both sides,” Swinney said.

Huggins coming on. With Dexter Lawrence not able to participate in competitive work as he tries to fully recover from the ankle and foot injuries he dealt with a year ago, reserve defensive tackle Albert Huggins has seen more action thus far in spring practice.

Huggins is making the most of his opportunities, Swinney said.

“I need to see the tape today, but Albert Huggins has been awesome,” Swinney said. “In fact, I told him that before practice, how impressed I’ve been with him.”

In his first three seasons, Huggins has tallied 53 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 12 quarterback pressures and a pass breakup in 503 snaps over 32 games (two starts).

The Orangeburg, S.C., native hopes to finish his Clemson career with a flourish this upcoming season.

“He is finally… I don’t know if the light switch has completely come on — I don’t know if that’s the right term for him — or if he just cares more,” Swinney said. “I don’t know. But man, he is turning into what we all knew he could be.

“He’s disruptive, he’s playing fast, he’s playing with a high motor. He’s having a great spring.”