Venables: "We are hurting at corner, as bad since 2012"

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was not pleased at all with the play at corner in the first big scrimmage of the fall.

“We are hurting at corner, as bas as since 2012,” said Venables after the scrimmage.

Watch coach Venables discuss Wednesday’s scrimmage on TCITV:

