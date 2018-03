SAN DIEGO — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell is excited to have another Clemson team back in the tournament.

The Tigers, the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Regional, will play No. 12 Mexico State Friday at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University in San Diego.

“I Couldn’t be more proud of our team and what our team has had to go through here this season,” Brownell said. “Not much expected of us early in the year.”