Instant Replay: NC State 4 Clemson 0

The Clemson Insider takes a look back at No. 2 Clemson’s 4-0 loss to No. 19 NC State in game one of the weekend series on Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Wolfpack (16-3, 3-1 ACC) jumped to an early lead on a solo homer in the first. NC State would add to their lead in the fifth as they plated two runs to extend the lead to 3-0. The Wolfpack would add an insurance run in the eighth to make it 4-0. The Tigers (16-2, 3-1 ACC) had two runners on with one out in the second, fifth, and sixth innings but never truly threated to score as a Clemson runner never reached third base in the game.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the fifth inning. With the Tiger offense struggling to put together innings, the Wolfpack used three hits and a Clemson error to score two runs and stretch their lead to 3-0.

What went right?

Ryan Miller pitched 1.2 hitless, scoreless innings of middle relief while the three Tiger pitchers (Jacob Hennessy, Miller, and Owen Griffith) combined for 11 strikeouts. Grayson Byrd had two of Clemson’s six hits in the game. Kyle Wilkie did a nice job behind the plate as NC State stole only one base in the game (on a failed pickoff attempt) after coming into the game with 33 steals in 18 games.

What went wrong?

The Tigers had easily their worst outing of the season. Offensively, they could not get anything going and totaled only six hits. Defensively, Clemson had five errors (most of them easy mistakes) yet somehow managed to avoid giving up an unearned r