Tigers are now focused on Auburn

SAN DIEGO — With now a win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament out of the way, No. 5 seed Clemson can just focus on playing basketball from here on out.

The Tigers (24-9) will do just that Sunday in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Regional second round when they face No. 4 seed Auburn at 7:10 p.m., eastern time.

Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell said the Tigers enjoyed Friday’s win over New Mexico State, but they have now turned their focus to Auburn and what they have to do to win Sunday’s game.