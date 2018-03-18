Instant Replay: NC State 6 Clemson 1

The Clemson Insider takes a look back at No. 2 Clemson’s 6-1 loss to No. 19 NC State on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (16-3, 3-2 ACC) took an early 1-0 lead in the second as three walks loaded the bases before a RBI single by Kyle Wilkie brought the run in. The Wolfpack (17-3, 4-1 ACC) tied the game in the third with a solo run before putting up single runs over the next four innings to take a 5-1 lead. NC State would add another insurance run in the ninth as they clinched the three-game series with a 6-1 win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the middle innings as the Wolfpack put leadoff runners on five straight innings and all five came around to score.

What went right?

Kyle Wilkie and Robert each had two hits to pace Clemson’s nine hit attack while Wilkie drove in the only run. Wilkie also had another good night behind the plate as NC State did not steal a base in the game.

What went wrong?

The Tigers again struggled to build innings on offense as they scored only one run and stranded 10 runners in the game. Clemson pitchers also gave up 5 walks, hit a batter, had a balk, and threw four wild pitches.