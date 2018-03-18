What They Are Saying: Clemson annihilates Auburn for Sweet 16 berth

Basketball

Fifth-seed Clemson crushed No. 4 seed Auburn, 84-53, on Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Clemson’s 31-point victory margin is the largest in school history in any game versus a top-25 team. The previous best was plus-27 versus Duke at Clemson on Feb. 4, 2009.

With the victory, the Tigers clinched a berth in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997 and just the fourth time in school history.

Many people reacted to the game on Twitter. Check out what they are saying about Clemson’s performance!

