What They Are Saying: Clemson annihilates Auburn for Sweet 16 berth

Fifth-seed Clemson crushed No. 4 seed Auburn, 84-53, on Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Clemson’s 31-point victory margin is the largest in school history in any game versus a top-25 team. The previous best was plus-27 versus Duke at Clemson on Feb. 4, 2009.

With the victory, the Tigers clinched a berth in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997 and just the fourth time in school history.

Many people reacted to the game on Twitter. Check out what they are saying about Clemson’s performance!

Even Dabo's never beaten Auburn this badly — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 19, 2018

I believe @CoachVenables is enjoying this @ClemsonMBB DEFENSE tonight 🔥🔥🔥 — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) March 18, 2018

Clemson up 43-19 at half. Clemson's largest halftime lead in an ncaa tournament game.

. previous best was 14 in 39-25 lead vs. Miami ohio in 1997. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) March 19, 2018

This Charles Barkley halftime commentary is going to be good @ClemsonMBB — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) March 19, 2018

Charles Barkley at the half "We're not going to win this one. It's over." — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) March 19, 2018

Probably start to see the second string in this Clemson Auburn football game with Clemson up 54-22. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) March 19, 2018

Gabe Devoe with 6 made three pointers with 11 33 left. Already clemson mark for an NCAA game. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) March 19, 2018

This darn basketball team is playing at a different speed with unwavering confidence! #GoTigers — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) March 18, 2018

Assuming Auburn isn’t this overrated, look how great this team can be. #marchmadness — Jay Guillermo (@Jay_Guillermo57) March 19, 2018

We are smashing on them 🐯 — Jordan Roper (@RopeFiasco) March 19, 2018

Guess y’all know who the better Tiger is now 👀 — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) March 19, 2018

Clemson advancing to the Sweet 16 without Donte Grantham is quietly one of the best stories of this NCAA Tournament. Tigers have been solid all season long — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2018

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich stuck with Brad Brownell despite just one NCAA appearance in the seven years prior. Might end up paying off in 2018 with a Sweet 16 appearance (and more) if the Tigers keep playing like this. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) March 19, 2018

Best decision @ClemsonMBB made last year was to keep @Coach_Brownell Guy can coach and runs a first class program the right way. Character and class — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) March 19, 2018