What They Are Saying: Clemson annihilates Auburn for Sweet 16 berth

Fifth-seed Clemson crushed No. 4 seed Auburn, 84-53, on Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Clemson’s 31-point victory margin is the largest in school history in any game versus a top-25 team. The previous best was plus-27 versus Duke at Clemson on Feb. 4, 2009.
With the victory, the Tigers clinched a berth in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997 and just the fourth time in school history.
