Clemson's plan was to attack

SAN DIEGO — Clemson felt it had an advantage with its three guards … Shelton Mitchell, Gabe DeVoe and Marcqusie Reed.

So its plan during Sunday’s 84-53 victory over Auburn in the NCAA Tournament was simple attack the Auburn basket.

The Tigers, who advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years, attacked the basket all evening, as Clemson outscored Auburn 34-14 in the paint.

Center Elijah Thomas had 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Mitchell had six assists, DeVoe had five and Reed three. In all, the Tigers had 19 assists as Clemson got easy baskets all night.

As a result, the Tigers shot 48 percent from the field.