Coveted in-state DE looking to visit Clemson

One of the top prospects in the Palmetto State regardless of position or class is Conway (S.C.) defensive end Tonka Hemingway.

Just a sophomore in the class of 2020, Hemingway already boasts close to a dozen scholarship offers. Alabama most recently offered him in late January, joining Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Louisville, Maryland and others on his offer sheet.

The Tigers extended their offer last August. Hemingway has yet to check out Clemson in person, but that could change as he is looking to visit in the not-too-distant future.

“We’re going to try to make one (a visit) to Clemson,” Hemingway told TCI. “I want to check out the facilities.”

While Hemingway hasn’t observed Clemson firsthand, he has a good impression of the program and likes what he has seen from the Tigers on television.

“From what I know it’s great,” he said, “and what I have seen on TV, it’s good too, to never have been there.”

Hemingway (6-2, 260) is a multi-sport athlete at Conway who plays football, basketball, baseball and competes with the track team, so he hasn’t been able to make many visits to date. In fact, South Carolina is the only school he has been to so far.

Because of that, and the fact schools aren’t allowed to contact him yet, he says all of the suitors in his recruitment are on equal footing at this point.

“As of right now it’s the same as any other school,” Hemingway said of his interest level in Clemson compared to others.

One factor will be of primary importance to Hemingway when the time comes for him to make a decision down the road.

“Education first and the rest will follow,” he said.

As a sophomore in 2017, Hemingway recorded 49 tackles including five tackles for loss and six sacks.

Hemingway’s older brother, Junior Hemingway, is a former Michigan wide receiver who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2012 NFL draft.