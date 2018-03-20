5-star thinking about teaming up with Trevor Lawrence at Clemson

Five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson is a priority target for Clemson in the 2019 class. The Miami (Fla.) South Dade standout was the only wideout the Tigers brought in for their elite junior day in January.

Clemson offered Ladson, a former Florida commitment, a day after he de-committed from the Gators in December. Ladson has a good relationship with Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott and told TCI he has been communicating with Scott “a lot.”

“How much of a Clemson fit he feels I am,” Ladson said of what he has heard from Scott.

After attending the January junior day, Ladson is planning to return to Clemson for the Orange & White spring game on Saturday, April 14.

What does he hope to get out of the visit?

“Just to be around the team and staff,” he said.

Clemson’s quarterbacks will be the center of attention in the spring game, especially new five-star addition Trevor Lawrence.

Ladson (6-4, 170) will be able to get an up-close look at Lawrence during the game, and said he has given thought to what it would be like to catch passes from him as a Tiger in the future.

“Yes,” Ladson answered when asked if he’s considered the possibility of teaming up with Lawrence. “I heard he’s been doing really good.”

Ohio State became the latest school to offer Ladson on Monday, joining Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Penn State, LSU, Tennessee and others on his offer sheet.

Ladson is looking to commit before the start of his senior season.

A few factors will be particularly important to him when making his decision.

“Somewhere I can grow on and off the field,” he said, “have a chance to play early and be around good people.”

Ladson isn’t ready to name any favorites at this stage of his recruiting process, but some schools have started to separate themselves in his mind.

“I have some in my head,” he said.

Clemson is one of those schools.

“They are up there with my top schools,” Ladson said.

Ladson recently visited Miami as well. In addition to the Clemson spring game visit, Ladson will go on an upcoming college tour that includes stops at Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Ohio State, among others.

As a junior last season, Ladson caught 29 passes for 687 yards and nine touchdowns. He is unanimously ranked by the major recruiting services as a top-50 prospect in his class regardless of position.