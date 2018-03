Clemson head coach Brad Brownell met with the media Tuesday afternoon in advance of the team’s trip to Omaha, Neb., for the Sweet 16.

The fifth-seeded Tigers, who thrashed No. 4 seed Auburn 84-53 on Sunday night in San Diego, will be making their first Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 21 years when they play No. 1 seed Kansas at 7:07 p.m. Friday.

Watch Brownell preview the matchup with Kansas and more on TCITV: