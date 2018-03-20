Countdown to First Pitch: No. 10 Clemson at Coastal Carolina

The 10th-ranked Clemson baseball team travels to Conway, S.C., for a road game against Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Clemson Insider previews tonight’s game as the Tigers look to bounce back from being swept by No. 19 NC State over the weekend.

No. 10 Clemson (16-4) at Coastal Carolina (15-7)

The Series

Meetings: ​53 (first met in 1986)

Series Record: ​Clemson leads 44-9

Record at Coastal:​ Clemson leads 10-3

Last Meeting(s):​ Clemson won 11-8 at Clemson in 2017

vs. Lee: ​Lee leads 12-6 (1-0 at CU; 11-6 at CCU)

Worth Noting

• Clemson is 34-15 all-time on March 20 with a 17-12 mark on the road.

• The Tigers will play four of the next five midweek games away from home as they travel to Coastal Carolina (March 20), travel to face Furman at Fluor Field (March 27), host Coastal Carolina (April 3), travel to North Augusta to “host” Georgia (April 10), and head to Athens to take on Georgia (April 17).

• Clemson has faced nine of the 12 programs currently in the Sun Belt (missing Georgia State, Little Rock, and Louisiana-Monroe). The Tigers are 133-50-1 all-time against the schools, including a 38-23-1 mark on the road.

• Monte Lee is 37-25 all-time against current Big South members (only faced Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and South Alabama), including a 3-1 mark as Clemson’s head coach.

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason:​ 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Road Record:​ 0-1 (11-8 in 2017)

Last Week:​ Dropped all three games at home to #19 NC State (0-4, 1-6, 4-5) over the weekend after a 5-0 home win over Charleston Southern on Tuesday

2018 Batting Stats: ​.257 (6.1 RPG) with 24 2B, 1 3B, 27 HR, 114 BB, 16 HBP, 169 K, 11-18 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: ​3.02 ERA, .231 OBA (156 hits), 65 BB & 178 K in 181.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:​ .976 (18 errors in 761 chances)

The Chanticleers

Head Coach: ​Gary Gilmore (23rd season at Coastal Carolina)

2017 Record:​ 37-19-1 (22-7-1, 1st Sun Belt East) – N/A – NR

Preseason: ​2nd in Sun Belt East (out of 6 teams)

Home Record:​ 11-7 (22-12-1 in 2017)

Last Week:​ Swept three games at Arkansas State (3-1, 26-14, 8-3) over the weekend after dropping a 12-10 decision at home to Connecticut last Tuesday

2018 Batting Stats: ​.300 (9.0 RPG) with 61 2B, 4 3B, 29 HR, 140 BB, 28 HBP, 180 K, 39-48 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:​ 4.28 ERA, .244 OBA (183 hits), 85 BB &206 K in 200.0 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:​ .970 (25 errors in 841 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Clemson

C ​10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.203 BA with 2 2B, 9 RBI, & 7 BB in 19games in 2018)

1B​ 27 Chris Williams (SR/.324 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 20 games in 2018)

2B​ 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.316 BA with 1 2B, 3 HR, & 12 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

SS ​8 Logan Davidson (SO/.270 BA with 2 2B, 3 HR, & 11 RBI in 20 games in 2018)

3B​ 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.303 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 11 RBI in 20 games in 2018)

LF ​12 Robert Jolly (SR/.283 BA with 3 2B, 11 RBI & 13 BB in 19games in 2018)

CF ​13 Drew Wharton (SR/.221 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 20 games in 2018)

RF​ 28 Seth Beer (JR/.254 BA with 2 2B, 6 HR, & 12 RBI in 20games in 2018)

DH​ 17 Justin Hawkins (JR/.200 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 6 RBI in 12 games in 2018)

Coastal Carolina

C ​36 Kyle Skeels (SO/.328 BA with 6 2B, 2 HR, & 20 RBI in 19 games in 2018)

1B​ 19 Kevin Woodall Jr (SR/.287 BA with 4 2B, 9 HR, & 29 RBI in 22 games in 2018)

2B ​1 Cory Wood (SO/.288 BA with 4 2B, 10 RBI, & 19 R in 18 games in 2018)

SS ​7 Keaton Weisz (*SO/.258 BA with 7 2B, 1 3B, & 12 RBI in 16 games in 2018)

3B ​26 Seth Lancaster (SR/.317 BA with 11 2B, 5 HR, & 17 RBI in 22 games in 2018)

LF ​12 Lee Sponseller (GR/.348 BA with 5 2B, 2 HR, & 11 RBI in 17 games in 2018)

CF​ 3 Parker Chavers (FR/.329 BA with 6 2B, 3 HR, & 14 RBI in 22 games in 2018)

RF ​5 Kieton Rivers (JR/.278 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 17 RBI in 22 games in 2018)

DH ​29 Zach Biermann (JR/.342 BA with 6 2B, 6 HR, & 21 RBI in 21 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

FR RHP 45 Holt Jones (2-0/3 app/1 GS/1.04 ERA (8.2 IP)/.133 OBA (4 hits)/5 BB/13 K)

​vs.

FR RHP 35 Anthony Simonelli (3-1/4 app/4 GS/7.58 ERA (19.0 IP)/.273 OBA (21 hits)/5 BB/9 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Coastal Carolina

Player​​​ AVG​ G-S​ AB ​R ​ H​ RBI ​BB ​K ​HR ​Other

Seth Beer​​ .600 ​1-1​ 5 ​ 2 ​3 ​ 5​ 0 ​1 1​

Grayson Byrd ​​ .500​ 1-1 ​2 ​2​ 1 ​0 ​1​ 0​ 0​ SH, 1-1 SB

Logan Davidson​ .333​ 1-1 ​3​ 2​ 1 ​1 ​1​ 1​ 1​ SH

Jordan Greene ​.250​ 1-1​ 4​ 0 ​1​ 0​ 0 0 ​0​

Robert Jolly​​ .000​ 1-1​ 3​ 0​ 0 ​0 ​1​ 2​ 0​

Adam Renwick​ N/A ​1-0​ 0 ​1​ 0 ​0 ​0​ 0​ 0​

Kyle Wilkie​​ N/A​ 1-0 ​0 ​0​ 0​ 0 ​0​ 0​ 0​

Player​​​ ERA​ G-S​ W-L​ IP ​ H​R​ R ER ​ BB ​ SO OBA

Ryley Gilliam ​​0.00​ 1-0​ 1-0​ 1.2 ​ 0​ 0​ 0​ 0​ 3 .000

Jacob Hennessy​ 10.80​ 1-0​ 0-0 ​1.2 ​2 ​2​ 2​ 0 ​2 ​.286

Alex Schnell​​ 36.00​ 2-0 ​0-0​ 1.0​ 5 ​4​ 4​ 2​ 2 ​.625