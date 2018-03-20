What They Are Saying: Clemson battles Kansas

By: Robert MacRae | 5 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Clemson will battle No. 1 seed Kansas in the sweet 16 Friday night in Omaha. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Clemson’s upcoming game with Kansas in the sweet 16.
# #Jayhawks #looking #to #peak #in #Week #2 #of #NCAA #Tournament #News #DailyNews: Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday https://t.co/PRF2ETAOHu
— Byany Daily News (@ByanyNet) March 19, 2018
#college #basketball Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament – Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday … https://t.co/3WmrVVQyeD
— College Basketball (@xtcollegebb) March 19, 2018
.@JeffEisenberg re-ranks the Sweet 16, and I think he got it mostly spot on: https://t.co/Fokf7RzKdN
Minor quibbles would be: I’d have Kentucky and Gonzaga over Kansas (based on difficulty of path to title), Nevada and Loyola ahead of Clemson and FSU
— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 19, 2018
Kansas currently -4.5 vs Clemson. Could be the 3rd one-seed to be less than a 5 point favorite in both the 2nd round and Sweet 16. Other two – '94 Missouri (won and covered both), '91 Ohio State (won/push R32, lost in Sweet 16)
— Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) March 19, 2018
Wild first weekend! Now time to regroup, spend some time with the family and focus on Omaha. Kansas/Clemson and Duke/Syracuse. Expecting the madness will continue!! #besttimeofyear
— Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) March 19, 2018
Can Clemson Keep Dancing Past Kansas? – Clemson looks to keep the March Magic going with a Sweet 16 matchup in Omaha against number one seed Kansas. Tipoff is set for shortly after 7:00 pm EST on CBS and News19. https://t.co/SQfwb6dC8W
— Deon Guillory (@DeonWLTX) March 20, 2018
March Madness will be felt at heightened levels this week in Omaha. No. 2 Duke, No. 5 Clemson No. 11 Syracuse will join top-seeded Kansas , with regional semifinals set for Friday. https://t.co/uqzGw259J5
— Star-Herald (@sbstarherald) March 19, 2018
Clemson is Clemson and most people don't take Clemson basketball serious. But on a Serious note this team is Seriously good. They guard at a high level.They have guards who play at a high level. Kansas better not show up and take this one lightly. Clemson AKA DARK HORSE! #Clemson
— College Hoops 24/7 (@365Cbb) March 19, 2018
Current odds to win the NCAA Title via 5Dimes:
Villanova +375
Duke +390
Kansas +725
Kentucky +725
Gonzaga +825
Michigan +925
Purdue +1300
West Virginia +1600
Texas Tech +2250
Texas A&M +3000
Clemson +5500
Nevada +6500
K-State +7000
FSU +7000
Syracuse +10500
Loyola Chicago +12500
— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 19, 2018
Clemson basketball, Kansas, Basketball