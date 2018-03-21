Big Georgia OL visits Clemson, already planning return trip

In January during the NCAA contact period, Clemson recruiting coordinator Brandon Streeter paid a visit to Creekview High School in Canton, Ga., to check in on 2020 offensive tackle John Williams.

Williams reciprocated the interest and returned the favor with a visit to Clemson for its junior day on March 3.

“It was great,” Williams said of the visit. “I enjoyed being able to learn about the program and how things work at Clemson. Looking at the campus was also awesome too.”

Williams caught up with Streeter, his area recruiter for Clemson, and met offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell while on campus.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound prospect was surprised by how much time he got to spend with Caldwell.

“I didn’t expect to be able to talk to the O-line coach as much as I did,” Williams said. “I heard how he loved his linemen and how much they loved him even though it can be tough love.”

The coaches told Williams he should “definitely show up to camp” this summer. He has already made plans to return to Clemson to compete at the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp in early June.

Just a sophomore, Williams holds an early offer from Memphis. Virginia Tech, Louisville and Vanderbilt are among the schools that have invited him to visit as well, while South Carolina, Tulane and Furman have also invited him to participate in their camps.

With two years of high school still in front of him, Williams is simply having fun the recruiting process right now.

“I’m patient,” he said. “Just enjoying the process right now.”

What would an offer from Clemson in the future mean to Williams?

“I would be extremely humbled,” he said. “I know that schools do not extend offers unless they believe in you, feel you are a good fit for their program and can make a difference in their program.

“That is the most important thing to me, to be able to be part of a team that believes in each other and is razor focused on the task of competing every day together.”

Prior to this month’s junior day visit, Williams also attended a junior day at Clemson in 2016.

NC State and Georgia Tech stopped by Williams’ school during the contact period as well.

Williams was a starting offensive tackle and an all-county performer for Creekview (6A classification) last season.