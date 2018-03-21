Instant Replay: Coastal Carolina 9 Clemson 5

The Clemson Insider takes a look back at No. 10 Clemson’s 9-5 walk off loss to Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

What happened?

The Chanticleers (16-7) struck first in the bottom of the first with the help of two errors and a wild pitch to make it 1-0. The Tigers (16-5) answered in their next at-bat as Robert Jolly answered with a solo homer to tie the game. Coastal Carolina would grab the lead right back with three runs in the second and added another in the third to make it 5-1. Both pitching staff would settle in over the next few innings, but Clemson broke it up in a big way in the eighth. Logan Davidson, Seth Beer, and Patrick Cromwell hit consecutive singles to cut the lead to 5-2 before Chris Williams launched a three-run homer to tie the game. The Chanticleers would load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the 9th before walking off on a grand slam that made the final 9-5.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game had a couple big momentum swings, but no moment was bigger than in the bottom of the ninth as the leadoff batter legged out a hustle double to get the winning rally started.

What went right?

Despite struggling offensively for the majority of the night, the Tigers did not quit and battled back late in the game. Travis Marr played a big role in the comeback, allowing a single run in 5.0 innings. At the plate, three of Clemson’s six hits went for extra bases (Jolly – HR, Wharton – 2B, Williams – HR).

What went wrong?

The rain delayed the game for approximately two and a half hours so the buildup of the game was more subdued. Once the game got going, Holt Jones had his roughest outing of the season by allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks. Offensively, the Tigers went into an early lull as Coastal pitchers retired 14 straight batters during the middle innings.