Sweet 16 'a dream come true' for Reed

OMAHA, Neb. — Clemson’s trip to the Sweet 16 is a “dream come true” for guard Marcquise Reed.
The Clemson Insider caught up with Reed in the locker room following the Tigers’ Thursday morning practice at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha.
On Jan. 11, Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones announced he would be reclassifying from the 2020 class to the class of 2019. Clemson, which is preparing to sign a full recruiting class (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, Gabe DeVoe and Donte Grantham spoke to the media Thursday morning at Centurylink Center in Omaha. Clemson, the fifth seed, will play top seed Kansas in (…)
OMAHA, NC – The Tigers hit the court for their first practice at CenturyLink Center Thursday morning. Check out some of the action on TCITV:
In late February, Clemson offered Orlando (Fla.) Jones 2019 defensive end Raymond Cutts. Defensive line coach Todd Bates extended the offer and has been in regular communication with the Sunshine State standout (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — The Clemson Insider is live from CenturyLink Center in Omaha, where the fifth-seeded Tigers will practice shortly in preparation for Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup with No. 1 seed (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — As the Clemson Tigers get set for Friday’s Sweet 16 Showdown with top-seed Kansas in the Midwest Region Semifinals, The Clemson Insider hit the town in Omaha Wednesday night. (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — The Clemson Insider and the rest of the media caught up with Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell after the Tigers arrived at the team hotel Wednesday in Omaha. Mitchell said he hopes the (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — Last summer, before Clemson began individual workouts, one of Brad Brownell’s assistant coaches approached him with the idea of branding the program, similar to what Dabo Swinney and the (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — When he saw the videos and pictures of the Clemson basketball team wearing the baseball program’s famous “Omaha Hats,” former Tigers’ head coach Jack Leggett smiled proudly. At (…)
OMAHA, Neb. — The Clemson Insider is live from Omaha as the fifth-seeded Clemson Tigers arrive to prepare for the Sweet 16 matchup with No. 1 seed Kansas on Friday night. TCI’s Will Vandervort (…)