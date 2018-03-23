Elite Georgia DE explains why Clemson made his top group

Four-star defensive end Justin Eboigbe is one of the fastest-rising recruits in the southeast. The Forest Park (Ga.) star has collected two dozen scholarship offers since late January.

On Wednesday, Eboigbe narrowed down his list when announced his top 10 schools via social media. Clemson made the cut, as did Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Eboigbe, who explained why he put the Tigers in his top group.

“I felt good about the visit I made when I was there,” he said. “I liked what I heard from the coaches and actually wanted to hear more and see more.”

Eboigbe visited Clemson for its junior day event on March 3. Afterward, he told TCI it was one of the best visits he had been on to date.

What about Clemson piques his interest most?

“Just seeing how dominant the defense has been for the past couple years,” he said, “and how I could fit into that.”

Eboigbe said he has heard “often” from the Tigers since he was on campus. Specifically, he has been communicating with Clemson defensive line coaches Todd Bates and Lemanski Hall as well as defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

The coaches have let him know there would be an opportunity for early playing time at Clemson, with the Tigers set to lose a number of defensive linemen after the 2018 season.

“They have a lot of guys going to the (NFL) draft, so there’s a chance to get playing time,” Eboigbe said.

Eboigbe will “probably” make his commitment decision in the fall but said that timeframe isn’t set in stone.

He will be looking closely at a few things as he makes more visits and evaluates his college options moving forward.

“Somewhere I can see myself being a better person and player,” Eboigbe said of what he wants in a school. “A place where no matter what happens I can stick it out there.”

Eboigbe is ranked as a top-10 strong-side defensive end and top-150 overall prospect in the 2019 class by both Rivals and 247Sports. Clemson views him as a versatile edge-rusher that is also capable of playing on the interior defensive line.

So far this year, Eboigbe has made visits to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee along with Clemson.